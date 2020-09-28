With the Athletics' Help, Coliseum Arena Will Be an Alameda County Voting Site Nov. 3

The Coliseum Arena, mostly shuttered during the pandemic, will get back into the game as a resume activity with Monday’s announcement that Alameda County will be using the facility from Oct. 31-Nov. 3 as an Accessible Voting Location (AVL) for the Nov. 3 general election.

And, in the time of a pandemic, the voting will be socially distanced.

The move, first reported Sunday by SI’s Inside The Athletics, will not only be open for voting on Nov. 3, but will be available for Will Call voting and curbside voting as well as a site for drive-through drop stop for voters who opt to drop off their completed mail-in ballot.

The Oakland A’s worked with Alameda County to get the deal done.

“The Oakland Athletics are committed to doing our part to create a more equitable democracy,” A’s President Dave Kaval said. “We are extremely proud to partner with the State of California, Alameda County, and the Coliseum Authority (JPA) to provide a safe and easily accessible location for people to vote.”

On election day itself, the A’s will encourage front office participation in civic engagement activities, including voting, working at the polls, and other volunteer activities.

Earlier this month, the Club announced their participation in “Rally the Vote,” a nonpartisan coalition with When We All Vote, RISE, and professional sports franchises across the country committed to encouraging fans to register to vote and participate in elections.

"The A's have stepped up in a big way - and hit another home run for Oakland and Alameda County,” said Nate Miley, Alameda County Supervisor and Vice Chair of the Coliseum Authority. “Partnering with the County to utilize the Coliseum as a voting hub is another example of our continuing collaboration and reflects the A's commitment to our community."

Chair of the Coliseum Authority and Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid added: “This is great news for Oakland and Alameda County. We need to ensure that everybody has the ability to vote with no barriers.”

Alameda County residents can register to vote and receive more information for Election Day by visiting acvote.org or registertovote.ca.gov. Individuals as young as 16 years old can also serve as election workers. Those interested in volunteering can apply at acvote.org/community/become-a-poll-worker and learn more by calling (510) 272-6971.

The Coliseum Arena Accessible Voting Location will follow all CDC and public health guidelines regarding social distancing and masks.



The county’s Registrar of Voters today did a walk-through last Tuesday, and after that it was just a matter of making the financial numbers work. With the help of the A’s, the numbers work.

It’s part of a larger trend. Across the bay, the Golden State Warriors, the Arena’s former tenants, are working on converting their new home, Chase Center, into a voting locale.

In Southern California, Dodger Stadium, The Forum and the Staples Center all have signed off on having their facilities used as voting sites in the Los Angeles area.

With the NBA leading the charge, the homes of about 20 pro basketball teams will be utilized as voting venues available for the Nov. 3 election.

