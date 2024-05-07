A's Promote Pitcher Acquired in Trade with Atlanta Braves
The Oakland A's have promoted right-hander Royber Salinas to Triple-A Las Vegas. Salinas was acquired by the A's in the Sean Murphy trade with the Atlanta Braves following the 2022 season and currently ranks as their No. 15 prospect on Pipeline. Kyle Muller, Esteury Ruiz, and Freddy Tarnok were also part of the return, and each has had at least a short stint in Oakland. Salinas, 23, had maxed out at High-A when he was traded and was a little further away.
With this latest promotion, Salinas is now on the doorstep to making his big-league debut with the A's, which could be a real possibility later in the season. The A's have been dealing with a number of injuries to begin the season, and there is a chance that he could become one of those guys in the mix if an opportunity presents itself. He could also just outright earn it.
The right-hander is 2-1 this season with a 2.59 ERA in five starts, spanning 24 1/3 innings. FanGraphs scouting report has him sporting three plus or better pitches with a 55 fastball, 60 slider, and a 60 curve, but it's his average control that has hindered his development thus far. His walk rate is up over last season, going from 10.8% to 13.3% in a small sample, but his FIP is slightly down, his average against is slightly down, and he has been effective despite having a BABIP against of .340.
In his final year with Atlanta, Salinas held a 3.55 ERA across 109 innings with 175 strikeouts. Last season with Double-A Midland, he held a 5.48 ERA in 67 1/3 innings with 89 punch-outs. His strikeout rate (31.4%) isn't quite to where it was with Atlanta (33.1%), but he's still collecting K's at a high clip, even at a higher level.
Salinas joins the Aviators rotation following the promotion of left-hander Hogan Harris to Oakland. Harris was called up to take the spot of Joe Boyle, who landed on the IL on Monday with a lower back strain, but will be used out of the bullpen.
The newest addition to the Vegas rotation is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night against the Round Rock Express, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers.