Holiday Wishlist: 4 Free Agent Hitter Fits for the Blue Jays Lineup

Major League Baseball transactions will resume at some point in 2022, in theory, and the Toronto Blue Jays still have adds to make. The Jays will work the trade market and free agency to fill holes in the lineup, rotation, and bullpen, with significant additions still necessary to improve on a 91-win 2021.

As the first of a three-part series addressing Toronto's top remaining free agent fits, here are some of the best hitters on the open market who make sense for the 2022 Blue Jays:

1B/OF Kyle Schwarber

I mentioned Schwarber as a fit in a mailbag last week because his bat is a natural plug-and-play near the top of the Jays' order. Toronto's primary positional needs are in the infield, but replacing the production of Marcus Semien requires a big bat and Schwarber brings the stick.

With a .375 OBP and .928 OPS last year for the Nationals and Red Sox, Schwarber was a more efficient hitter than Semien in his 399 at-bats. The 28-year-old would bring the high walk rate and left-handed bat Toronto's lineup lacked in 2021, despite a murky positional fit. He could slide in at DH and play some 1B and LF, but a Schwarber add would leave the Jays still in need of at least one infielder.

3B Kyle Seager

The elder Seager entered the offseason as an obvious fit for the Blue Jays, and he remains such into the lockout. In a shallow infield market, Seager's positive defense at the hot corner (+4 OAA) and left-handed swing should draw eyes in Toronto.

A former All-Star and Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old's OPS has declined each of the last two seasons, posting a .723 mark in 2021. His OBP dropped below .300 last year, but he's been an at or above average hitter nine of the last 10 years with the potential for an offensive rebound leaving spacious Seattle.

OF Michael Conforto

In a surprising move to some, Conforto declined the New York Mets qualifying offer after 2021, coming off the lowest OPS of his recent career at .729.

From 2018 through 2020, though, Conforto owned a .365 OBP, .842 OPS, and drove in 205 RBI in 358 games. He’s a natural buy low for any team, and his left-handed bat and high walk rate, like Schwarber's, bring a needed versatility to Toronto’s batting order.

However, it's hard to see Toronto signing the 28-year-old outfielder without moving out one of their four current OF and Conforto does come with draft pick compensation.

INF Jonathan Villar

Villar's stint with the Blue Jays in 2020 was unsuccessful. He posted a .481 OPS in 22 games, booted balls in the field, and ran into outs on the base paths. But, in a thin infield market, he's one of the best available options.

If the Jays are willing to take another shot on Villar, they'd bring in a guy with almost 1000 games of nearly league-average hitting, base-stealing speed, and the ability to play third, second, and some shortstop. If Villar produces near the 1.7 bWAR he posted in 2021, his two-year, $14 million projected contract from MLB Trade Rumours could be a great value.

Beyond Villar, Seager, and some expensive top names, there are minimal options for Toronto's second and third base holes. If they pass on these open market options, any significant infield add will have to come via trade.

Other Fits: OF Joc Pederson, OF Eddie Rosario, INF Donovan Solano, INF Josh Harrison, OF Corey Dickerson, DH Nelson Cruz