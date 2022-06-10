Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 15: Expectations For Gabriel Moreno's Blue Jays Debut

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss the promotion of Toronto's top prospect Gabriel Moreno.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gabriel Moreno is set to become the latest top prospect to join the Blue Jay's young position player core. The catcher will reportedly join the team in Detroit to begin his big league career, and Mitch and Ethan break it down in this episode.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

They discuss expectations for Moreno's debut as well as how Toronto can navigate their current catching situation with Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, and Zack Collins in play. They then wrap up with some notes about minor league pitchers who could soon join the Blue Jays as depth arms.

