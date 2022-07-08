Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 19: Midseason Grades and Upcoming Trades
Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:
Off the top, Mitch and Ethan discuss the upcoming MLB Draft and a few pitchers the Blue Jays could take, and then break down the two players representing Toronto at the 2022 MLB Futures Game in LA. They then break down the first-half player grades and a few starting pitching trade options.
