Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 19: Midseason Grades and Upcoming Trades

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss the team's first half and some potential trade options for the rotation.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan break down the first half with grades for a few Blue Jays players. They then discuss a few potential pitching trade options on the market right now.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

Off the top, Mitch and Ethan discuss the upcoming MLB Draft and a few pitchers the Blue Jays could take, and then break down the two players representing Toronto at the 2022 MLB Futures Game in LA. They then break down the first-half player grades and a few starting pitching trade options.

