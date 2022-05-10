Blue Jays Injury Notes: Ryu's Return, Rehab Assignments

Skip to main content
Injury updates on Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu, infielder Cavan Biggio, and catcher Danny Jansen, as reported by Shi Davidi.

Teoscar Hernández returned to the Blue Jays lineup in Cleveland, bolstering an offense in need of some timely hits.

Though the Jays dropped the four-game set to the Guardians, more help is on the way. Ahead of Toronto's series in New York against the Yankees, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo offered several injury updates on Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen, and Hyun Jin Ryu, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported.

Starter Ryu is "on track" to start Toronto's game in Tampa on Saturday, per Davidi. Ryu completed a rehab start in Triple A Buffalo this past Saturday and showed flashes of elite control and an uptick in fastball velocity, but also allowed a homer in a long third inning. He finished the rehab outing four innings pitched, two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. He reached 74 pitches, and could return to the rotation with a Ross Stripling piggyback or the Jays could stretch him out further.

Joining Ryu on the rehab track are Biggio and Jansen. Biggio is in Tuesday's Bisons lineup, hitting leadoff ahead of top prospect Gabriel Moreno to start his rehab after a stint on the COVID Injured list. The infielder/outfielder hasn't played since April 24 after testing positive for COVID 19 and was taking individual infield drills off the machine at the end of Toronto's last home stand.

Jansen, returning from an oblique injured suffered in Toronto's opening weekend, will start at catcher for Single A Dunedin on Tuesday. Toronto's veteran backstop has been participating in batting practice, working off a pitching machine, and catching bullpens for over a week prior to Tuesday's minor-league start.

Though Jansen and Biggio's returns aren't expected during Toronto's series in New York, progress to rehab assignments signals an MLB return nears for both.

