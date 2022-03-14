Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Pushing For Free Agent Kyle Schwarber

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in signing free agent lefty Kyle Schwarber

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are pushing for a needed lefty bat.

Despite having one of the best offenses in baseball last year, lineup diversity was an identified priority for the Jays entering this offseason. The Blue Jays are now "making a big push" for free agent Kyle Schwarber, per Jon Heyman, who would bring a different offensive approach and a lefty swing to Toronto.

Traded from the Washington Nationals to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline, Schwarber posted the best offensive season of his career in 2021. The 29-year-old posted a .928 OPS with 32 homers and 71 RBI.

We recently argued the case for Schwarber's fit with the Jays, as the offensive profile elevates and compliments the current Toronto batting order. Schwarber was one of the ten best hitters in baseball last year against right-handed pitching and would be just the second lefty bat on the Jays expected for regular playing time, alongside Cavan Biggio. As well, Schwarber would have one of the highest walk-rates on Toronto, if he keeps up his 2021 production.

The defensive fit for Schwarber in Toronto is a bit murkier, but with an open DH spot, the former Chicago Cub could man the designated hitter role while playing chunks of games in left field and at first base.

In Ken Rosenthal's latest for The Athletic, he noted the Jays were one of many teams interested in the free-agent slugger.

"Count the Blue Jays among the half-dozen or so clubs indicating strong interest in outfielder Kyle Schwarber," Rosenthal wrote. "Who has emerged as one of the more coveted remaining free agents."

ESPN's Marly Rivera also noted that Toronto is "checking in on" Schwarber. As noted by Rivera, Schwarber shares an agent with another lefty slugger who the Jays have been recently linked to, Freddie Freeman.

H/T Marly Rivera, Jon Heyman, Ken Rosenthal

