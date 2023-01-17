Blue Jays Unveil More Details of Rogers Centre Renovations

What to know about the Blue Jays' offseason renovations of the Rogers Centre, including new bleacher seats, food options, and social spaces.

The Blue Jays' stadium revamp is taking shape.

With 84 days until the 2023 home opener, the Jays unveiled additional details around the Rogers Centre renovation, including new social spaces in the outfield, bleacher seats, and new food items available around the park.

During a media tour of the renovation site, the Jays provided a clearer picture of what the stadium will look like after Phase 1 of the renovation this offseason. Below, find some new renderings of social spaces provided by the team, updated renovation photos, and a few notes about the Rogers Centre changes ahead of next season.

"We want these places to be for everyone," Marnie Starkman, Toronto's EVP of Business Operations, said, "and to welcome people who have never come here before."

What To Know About The Reno: