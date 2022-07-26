Report: Blue Jays Sign Top Draft Choice Brandon Barriera

The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with 2022 first-round pick Brandon Barriera, per MLB.com's Jim Callis.

The high school southpaw will receive a signing bonus of $3,597,500, Callis reports, over the slot value of his 23rd overall pick ($3,076,900).

Barriera was the last of Toronto's top draft choices to sign, and the high school left-handed pitcher will immediately become one of the top pitching prospects in the Blue Jays organization. With a four-pitch mix, Barriera flashes a plus fastball and slider. Pitching for American Heritage School in Florida, he posted a 5-0 record in his senior season, notching 68 strikeouts and earning 2.27 ERA in eight starts (37.0 IP).

"The delivery and athleticism that Brandon possesses is what really stood out," Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Shane Farrell said after the pick. "You know, in addition to the advanced pitches he has."

After the first day of the draft, Farrell said he didn't foresee any issues signing any of Toronto's top draft choices, and it seems he was right. With Barriera now reportedly inked, the Jays have come to reported agreements with their top 13 selections.

The Jays signed two other top draft choices over the weekend, coming to a reported agreement with high school infielder Tucker Toman well over slot value and college shortstop Josh Kasevich for under slot. A few of Toronto's Day 3 selections remain without deals, including high school pitcher Nolan Perry.