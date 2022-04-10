Skip to main content
Zimmer Excited to Join Blue Jays' 'Contagious' Offense, Winning Culture

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving the only organization he's ever known, Bradley Zimmer is stoked to join an exciting Blue Jays lineup.

After parts of five seasons in Cleveland, Bradley Zimmer said it was a “shock” to find out he’d been traded to the Blue Jays.

“It was definitely bittersweet,” the outfielder said outside his new locker in the Rogers Centre clubhouse.

On Thursday, before the Guardians’ season opener, Zimmer was called into a meeting with manager Terry Francona, who passed along the got the news. Just like that, Zimmer—Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2014—was gone from the only organization he’d ever known, swapped in a deal for right-hander Anthony Castro.

“A lot of good memories and relationships there, but it's part of the game,” he said. “Most guys don't stay in one place for that long.”

Now the 29-year-old begins a new chapter of his career by joining a Blue Jays squad he’s watched for a while.

“I've played against these guys a few times now,” Zimmer said. “Seeing what they do on the home side, just how much fun they have, I feel like that creates a winning atmosphere. So looking from the outside in, it was cool to see.

“Obviously coming to somewhere like Toronto is very special, and I'm really excited to be here, based on everyone I've met so far and just how good the chemistry and how good the team is.”

And, for the Blue Jays, the feeling is mutual. Zimmer, a left-handed hitter, brings an elite level of speed (97th percentile sprint speed last year) and power that few players in the game possess. 

At 6-foot-4, when Zimmer connects, baseballs fly out of the yard. That was on full display in 2021, where he crushed some tape-measure shots with the Guardians and finished in the 75th percentile in average exit velocity and in the 91st percentile for max exit velo.

His ‘go big or go home’ approach at the plate has its pitfalls—Zimmer finished near the bottom of the league with a 35.1% strikeout rate in 2021, and his contact issues have ultimately limited to a .658 career OPS in 263 games. But Zimmer recognizes how dominant the Blue Jays are offensively, and he’s excited to soak that in.

“I think they've actually done something that's been contagious from an offensive standpoint,” he said. "So I'm gonna adapt to it as much as I can, learn, and just enjoy being part of this. And I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Perhaps more importantly, Zimmer instantly becomes the best defender in outfielder in what rotation of players. At seven outs above average last season, Zimmer can play all outfield spots, but he’s best in center field, where he’ll get plenty of work as a load management backup to George Springer.

Zimmer knows he might not get regular playing time, and that’s fine because he’s a part of something bigger than what he was doing in Cleveland.

Toronto has deep playoff potential, but does Zimmer think this team can win a World Series in 2022?

“Absolutely, yeah,” he said. “I think everyone believes that, not just me.”

USATSI_16535552_168390270_lowres
USATSI_17939868_168390270_lowres
USATSI_16243137_168390270_lowres
USATSI_18051130_168390270_lowres
USATSI_9333977_168390270_lowres
USATSI_18047782_168390270_lowres
USATSI_6349498_168390270_lowres
USATSI_16747670_168390270_lowres
