Yankees Trading for Rockies Reliever Jake Bird
The Yankees make a second major addition the bullpen on Thursday.
The Yankees' busy trade deadline continues.
New York is trading for Rockies reliever Jake Bird in exchange for second baseman prospect Roc Riggio and left-handed prospect Ben Shields, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.
The right-hander heads to the Yankees after spending the first three and a half years of his career in Colorado. This season, Bird is 4-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 53.1 innings. He notably had a 2.48 ERA at home compared to a 7.40 ERA on the road this season.
This marks the latest move for the Yankees, who added more help to bullpen earlier on Thursday by trading for David Bednar from the Pirates. On Wednesday, they brought in White Sox outfielder Austin Slater for Gage Ziehl, and traded for Ryan McMahon last week.
