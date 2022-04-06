Skip to main content
Report: José Ramirez Signs Extension With Guardians With Full No-Trade Clause

Report: José Ramirez Signs Extension With Guardians With Full No-Trade Clause

Guardians infielder José Ramirez signed a five-year extension, stymying Blue Jays trade rumors

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Guardians infielder José Ramirez signed a five-year extension, stymying Blue Jays trade rumors

It doesn't look like José Ramirez is going anywhere.

Long connected to the Blue Jays, infielder Ramirez has signed a five-year extension with the Cleveland Guardians, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The reported deal is a $124 million extension that includes a full no-trade clause.

The Blue Jays' interest in Ramírez dates back to at least the 2021 trade deadline, where discussions between Toronto and Cleveland failed to gain momentum. The Ramírez fit in Toronto was natural, bringing MVP-calibre play and a needed switch-hitting bat to the top of Toronto's lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Instead, the Blue Jays' main infield acquisition this winter came in the form of third basemen Matt Chapman. Toronto sent three prospects to the Athletics for the right-handed hot corner, who remains under contract for 2022 and 2023.

With no-trade insurance and a long-term deal, Ramirez will officially become the centerpiece of a Cleveland retool after the trade of Francisco Lindor last offseason. The Guardians have a strong pitching staff, a locked-up Ramírez, and most of their top prospects pushing the upper minors.

The Guardians had "been in deep conversations" with teams about trading Ramirez in recent days, per Passan, and likely would've dealt the star infielder if an extension agreement wasn't reached. Alongside the Blue Jays, the Padres showed recent interest in Ramirez.

H/T Jeff Passan

USATSI_16758632_168390270_lowres
News

Report: José Ramirez Signs Extension With Guardians With Full No-Trade Clause

By Mitch Bannon1 minute ago
USATSI_17906790_168390270_lowres
News

Merryweather, Thornton, Saucedo Make Blue Jays Bullpen, Pearson Out 'A While'

By Mitch Bannon22 hours ago
USATSI_17982305_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

By Ethan Diamandas23 hours ago
USATSI_16615443_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Reliever Breakdown: Projecting the Blue Jays 2022 Opening Day Bullpen

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17981921_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Infielder Gosuke Katoh Makes Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

By Mitch BannonApr 4, 2022
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Blue Jays Release 1B Greg Bird

By Ethan DiamandasApr 4, 2022
USATSI_16763930_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

By Mitch BannonApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17939863_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Guardians 'Likely Will Trade' José Ramírez Without Extension

By Mitch BannonApr 3, 2022