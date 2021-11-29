Report: Blue Jays Interested in Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays are among several teams interested in starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

The 30-year-old earned his first All-Star nod in 2021 with the Mariners, despite posting an ERA of 4.41 and surrendering some of the league's worst hard-contact stats.

Earlier this season Heyman reported that the Blue Jays made a "strong play" for Kikuchi when he jumped from the Japanese Pacific League to MLB. The left-hander, who is represented by Scott Boras, would make a fine addition to the back half of Toronto's suddenly deep rotation.

The interest in Kikuchi tells us the Blue Jays aren't done adding just yet, despite signing Kevin Gausman to a five-year deal just one day ago.

With a lockout expected on December 1, after which no MLB signing will be allowed, the free agent frenzy is likely to keep ramping up in the next two days—and the Blue Jays will be right in the thick of things.