Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Report: Blue Jays Interested in Yusei Kikuchi
    Publish date:

    Report: Blue Jays Interested in Yusei Kikuchi

    Toronto is among several teams interested in Kikuchi, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
    Author:

    Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Toronto is among several teams interested in Kikuchi, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

    The Blue Jays are among several teams interested in starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

    The 30-year-old earned his first All-Star nod in 2021 with the Mariners, despite posting an ERA of 4.41 and surrendering some of the league's worst hard-contact stats. 

    Earlier this season Heyman reported that the Blue Jays made a "strong play" for Kikuchi when he jumped from the Japanese Pacific League to MLB. The left-hander, who is represented by Scott Boras, would make a fine addition to the back half of Toronto's suddenly deep rotation. 

    Recommended Articles

    The interest in Kikuchi tells us the Blue Jays aren't done adding just yet, despite signing Kevin Gausman to a five-year deal just one day ago. 

    With a lockout expected on December 1, after which no MLB signing will be allowed, the free agent frenzy is likely to keep ramping up in the next two days—and the Blue Jays will be right in the thick of things.

    USATSI_16848839_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Interested in Yusei Kikuchi

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16529925_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Robbie Ray Expected to Sign 5-Year Deal with Mariners

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_15871713_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Sign David Phelps, Mallex Smith, 5 Others to Minor League Deals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16878603_168390270_lowres
    News

    Got Their Guy: Blue Jays Sign Free Agent Kevin Gausman For 5 Years

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16854888_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Marcus Semien Signs 7-Year Deal with Rangers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16926091_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays a 'Finalist' For Free Agent Kevin Gausman

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_16820676_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Sign Reliever Yimi García

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_16250541_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Black Friday Shopping: Top Blue Jays Trade Fits From the Oakland Athletics

    Nov 26, 2021