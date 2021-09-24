Blue Jays Permitted to Double Rogers Centre Seating Capacity

The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 500 level of the stadium as capacity increases to $30,000 for the final homestand

The Rogers Centre will be getting a little bit crazier for the final few games of the Toronto Blue Jays season.

The Ontario government has permitted the team to double its capacity to 30,000 people or 75% stadium capacity starting Tuesday night when the Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays are reopening the 500 level, with tickets starting at $15, the team announced Friday.

Anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is still required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend games this year.

The increase in attendance will allow for more fans into the Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays' final homestand with series against the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Further Reading

Tempers flare as Jays lose in Tampa, setting up final postseason sprint

Rays' Kiermaier calls hit-by-pitch a 'weak move,' stirs up rivalry with Blue Jays

Blue Jays pre-game notes: Montoyo and Borucki suspended, Lamb DFA'd