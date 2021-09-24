September 24, 2021
Blue Jays Permitted to Double Rogers Centre Seating Capacity
The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 500 level of the stadium as capacity increases to $30,000 for the final homestand
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Rogers Centre will be getting a little bit crazier for the final few games of the Toronto Blue Jays season.

The Ontario government has permitted the team to double its capacity to 30,000 people or 75% stadium capacity starting Tuesday night when the Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees. 

The Blue Jays are reopening the 500 level, with tickets starting at $15, the team announced Friday.

Anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is still required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend games this year.

The increase in attendance will allow for more fans into the Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays' final homestand with series against the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. 

