A's Trade Murphy to Braves; Blue Jays Lose a Suitor in Potential Catcher Trade

A's Trade Murphy to Braves; Blue Jays Lose Suitor in Potential Catcher Trade

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With A's catcher Sean Murphy off the market, the Blue Jays have a lot to offer with their trio of Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Gabriel Moreno.

A recent trade could have surprising effects on the Blue Jays' winter plans.

On Monday the A's traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team pact also involving the Brewers. It was a complicated trade, with the most notable pieces being Murphy to the Braves and catcher William Contreras going to Milwaukee.

With the Braves bowing out of the hunt for a new backstop, Toronto—a club rostering Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Gabriel Moreno—is left to make a deal with another suitor. The Guardians, Astros, Cubs, and Red Sox are all reportedly interested in upgrading at catcher. 

Earlier this winter, the Blue Jays and Cardinals lined up as good trade partners until the Cardinals nabbed Willson Contreras in free agency. Sportsnet's Shi Davidi recently reported the Cardinals discussed a Danny Jansen for Ryan Helsley trade before St. Louis pivoted to free agency. 

The Blue Jays reportedly signed starter Chris Bassitt Monday, which now pushes the needle further towards a potential catcher-for-outfielder swap that would better allocate Toronto's resources. 

