Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Sign Bassitt To $63M Deal

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Sign Bassitt To $63M Deal

The Blue Jays reached an agreement Monday with starter Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63-million deal.

The Blue Jays finally got their guy. 

Toronto reached an agreement Monday with free-agent starting pitcher Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63-million pact, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical and has yet to be made official. 

Bassitt, 33, was one of the lone experienced starting pitchers remaining in free agency and will slot in nicely behind Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman in the Blue Jays rotation. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Given some of the lucrative deals handed out this winter, Bassitt's signing in Toronto comes at a decent price tag for both pitcher and club. The contract reportedly carries an average annual value of $21 million, paying Bassitt through 2025, his age 36 season. 

The right-hander has been very steady in his eight-year career but seems to have found his groove lately. Over the last three years, Bassitt has logged a 3.13 ERA (128 ERA+) and a 7.7 H/9 while striking out 8.5 batters per nine. He's done a good job of eating innings as he's gotten older, too, notably tossing a career-high 181.2 frames in 2022 with the Mets.

Step one in the Blue Jays' offseason plan is now complete, as Bassitt is an excellent anchor in the back end of Toronto's rotation. The next step is for the club to pursue an outfielder. Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates is one option, though the asking price by Pittsburgh is reportedly quite high.

Blue Jays sign Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal.
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Bassitt To $63M Deal

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19116465
News

Report: Blue Jays Would Need "[Juan] Soto-Type Package" in Trade For Reynolds

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18237170_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18631316_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Winter Meetings Fallout: Where the Blue Jays Stand

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_16735991
News

Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19232314_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Have Made Offer to Andrew Heaney

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18698021_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays 2022 BBWAA Awards: Ethan & Mitch’s Picks

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch Bannon
USATSI_18605070_168390270_lowres
Analysis

'A Great Complement': What Don Mattingly Brings to the Blue Jays

By Mitch Bannon