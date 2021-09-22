Watch: Jays' Borucki Shares Thoughts on Ejection, Kiermaier's Card Theft

September 23, 2021
Blue Jays' Borucki Shares Thoughts on Ejection, Kiermaier's Card Theft

Tempers flared at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.
Author:

Benches cleared between the Blue Jays and Rays after Ryan Borucki plunked Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier with a first pitch fastball. Borucki spoke with the media after the game.

"I missed arm-side," Borucki said. "I miss arm-side a lot; I pitch inside all the time."

The kerfuffle comes after Monday's incident, where Kiermaier slid into home plate and picked up a Blue Jays data card that fell off catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband. Kiermaier then handed the card, which reportedly contained the Blue Jays' strategies for pitching to Rays' hitters, to a Tampa Bay coach. 

"Just my little opinion here: I thought he should've left it there," Borucki said of Kiermaier's decision to pick up the data card. 

