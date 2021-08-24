Watch: Charlie Montoyo says Manoah has 'Big Cojones,' Praises Jays Rookie For Effort

After watching Alek Manoah battle through six innings on Monday night, Charlie Montoyo had some high praise for his rookie.

"This guy's got big cojones," Montoyo said of Manoah. "'I'm telling you right now, that's why it's so easy to send them back with 90-something pitches because he's gonna give you all he's got.

"I love this guy ... He comes and gets people out and comes to the bench and is rooting for his teammates. It doesn't get any better than this kid. He's been great."