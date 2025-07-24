Sports World Mourns Death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71.
On Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71.
One of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time, Hogan joined WWE (known then as WWF) in 1979 and was instrumental in popularizing the sport. He was a five-time champion in his first run and Hogan's match with Andre the Giant in 1988 remains the most-viewed wrestling match of all time. Appearing in numerous movies and televisions shows as well, Hogan wound up a notorious figure in American pop culture at large for decades leading up to his passing.
The sad news led to numerous tributes from figures around WWE and the sports world at large.
