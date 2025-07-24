SI

Sports World Mourns Death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71.

Liam McKeone

Hulk Hogan died on Thursday at 71.
Hulk Hogan died on Thursday at 71. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71.

One of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time, Hogan joined WWE (known then as WWF) in 1979 and was instrumental in popularizing the sport. He was a five-time champion in his first run and Hogan's match with Andre the Giant in 1988 remains the most-viewed wrestling match of all time. Appearing in numerous movies and televisions shows as well, Hogan wound up a notorious figure in American pop culture at large for decades leading up to his passing.

The sad news led to numerous tributes from figures around WWE and the sports world at large.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Wrestling News