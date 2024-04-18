Braves Top Prospect Eyed as Potential Spencer Strider Replacement

#Braves AAA affiliate @GoStripers picked up their 1,000th win in franchise history today with the 2-1 victory over Memphis.



AJ Smith-Shawver: 4.2 IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB to 3 Ks on 63 pitches (42 strikes)

Allan Winans (W): , 4.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB to 2Ks on 36 pitches (29 strikes)