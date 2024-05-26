Braves Win Series Finale in Pittsburgh to Avoid Sweep Behind Dominant Chris Sale
The Atlanta Braves clubbed the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-1, to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon in PNC Park.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Ronald Acuña Jr. left with injury, and it didn’t look good
The Braves rightfielder got started at first pitch, hitting a double to lead off the game. With Marcell Ozuna up and one out, he looked to either bluff a steal of third or took off and changed his mind, pivoting back to the bag. But when his left cleat stuck in the clay, he crumbled awkwardly during the change of direction (and was tagged out by pitcher Martín Pérez). Trainers came out and he was helped off the field, pointing to the outside of his knee and limping heavily.
The team officially announced it was “left knee soreness”, but the belief is that it’s not minor and that he could miss significant time (although that won’t be confirmed until he’s examined in Atlanta tonight or tomorrow morning).
Jarred Kelenic checked into the game in Acuña’s absence (with Adam Duvall shifting from left field to right field to accommodate it) and went three for four with three runs scored.
Chris Sale shoved yet again
With the mood somber, Chris Sale did what he could to pick the dugout up and will Atlanta to victory. Sale continued his torrid May with seven innings in this one, although his twenty-one-inning scoreless streak came to an end with the 2nd inning RBI single by catcher Yasmani Grandal.
Sale finished with just the one run allowed across seven innings, the 6th time this season he’s completed seven innings in his ten starts. He struck out eight and allowed five baserunners on four hits and a walk.
Sale finished with 13 whiffs and a 29% CSW on 97 pitches (65 strikes), allowing only five hard-hit balls to Pirates hitters
Matt Olson likes hitting in PNC Park
Atlanta’s first baseman has been struggling this season, unable to live up to the league-leading homer pace from last season, when he launched 54 longballs.
But he got a little closer today. Olson went three for five today, including a monster homer into the Allegheny River, the second time he’s launched one into the water in just three series as a Brave in this ballpark.
The big first baseman has launched three homers and has six RBIs and five runs since last Monday, welcome offense for an Atlanta lineup that could be without Ronald Acuña Jr.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves are back home for a Memorial Day matchup with the Washington Nationals tomorrow, with Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.35) taking on lefty Mitchell Parker (3-2, 3.32). First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.