Charlie Morton Ties Record Held by Atlanta Braves Legend
On Saturday, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitched a gem in his fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Not only did Morton deliver an impressive performance after a shaky start, but he also etched his name in Braves history, a feat only one other legend has accomplished.
Charlie Morton and Steve Avery share a unique pitching streak.
Despite being 40 years of age, the veteran Braves starter still has a pick move as quick as anyone’s as of late.
The pickoff of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Richie Palacios may have been mundane at the moment, but that throw put him and 1991 NLCS MVP and 1995 World Series Champion Steve Avery in the same boat.
"From the Braves' media relations staff: Charlie Morton has logged a pickoff in four consecutive games (May 27-present)," wrote Mark Bowman on X. "He’s the first Brave with a four-game pickoff streak since LHP Steve Avery (4 games) from May 4-19, 1995."
Steve Avery was one of the best pitchers of the 1990s, let alone in Braves history; the left-hander was the 4th starter in the rotation behind Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. While he may not have reached the heights of the famous trio, he had a legendary run in Atlanta's worst-to-first 1991.
He was dubbed the NLCS MVP after leading the Braves to back-to-back 1-0 shutouts in Pittsburgh, throwing 16.1 innings. This pickoff streak is peculiar, considering that Morton is a right-hander and Avery was a lefty, so for Morton – this streak is one to keep an eye on, considering no other Braves has touched it in nearly 30 years.
Should he get another pickoff in his next start, he will hold the team record for most consecutive starts with a pickoff (5). You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but for Morton, there’s nothing old about his arm just yet despite his 17-year career.