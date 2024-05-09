Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna Power Braves to Series Sweep over Boston Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves used dominant pitching and several homers to take down the Boston Red Sox in game two of the short series, 5-0, securing the sweep.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Chris Sale was NOT going to lose this game
Chris Sale, who spent seven years with Boston, won the 2018 World Series by striking out the side in the 9th inning of the clincher. He’s admitted to loving the organization and the guys he played with.
But also, he was NOT going to lose this game.
Sale was spectacular tonight, throwing six scoreless innings against his former team. Striking out a season-high ten batters, Sale allowed six hits and a walk but managed to always get out of any trouble. With runners on the corners and only one out in the 5th, Sale struck out the top of the Boston order (Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers) to strand both runners and get out of the jam.
For the game, Sale finished with a season-high 20 whiffs (13 on the slider) and an absurd 39% CSW.
Marcell Ozuna went OFF
Atlanta’s designated hitter is riding a year-long streak of dominant offensive performance, one that started in early May of 2023 during a road series in Miami.
He ascended to a new level in this one.
Apparently frustrated that he was one homer shy of Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead, Ozuna hit two bombs off of Nick Pivetta tonight. The first came in the opening frame, after the Braves won a challenge that overturned the tail end of an inning-ending double play. The second came in the 3rd inning, with Ozuna taking Pivetta deep again for a solo shot.
The dual homers pushed Ozuna’s MLB-leading RBI total to 38 and officially installed him as baseball’s homer leader, as well, with 12.
Orlando Arcia went deep right after Ozuna in the first inning, his third of the year, pushing Atlanta’s lead to four runs early.
We’ve gotta talk about the defense
Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley have taken turns flashing the glove this season. Despite a late throwing error charged to Riley, the duo combined for multiple impressive plays in this one.
Not to be outdone, Jarred Kelenic continued his impressive defensive showing this season with a home run robbery of infielder Garrett Cooper in the top of the 6th.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta gets a second day off in the same week, traveling tonight after the game to New York to start a weekend series against the New York Mets. Atlanta’s sending Charlie Morton to the mound on Friday versus Jose Quintana (7:10 PM), with Max Fried taking on prospect Christian Scott on Saturday (4:10 PM) and Bryce Elder squaring off with Luis Severino on Sunday (7:10 PM, on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball).