Braves Jump to Top of Two Different Power Rankings
After a week in which they went 5-1, the Atlanta Braves are starting to come for form.
The Braves suged in both MLB.com and Bleacher Report's' MLB Power Rankings.
The Braves moved from No. 3 to No. 1 according to Will Leitch of MLB.com and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Leitch's take: Welcome back to the No. 1 slot, Braves: One suspects our voters will regret ever having you anywhere else. How much of a machine are the Braves at this point? Ronald Acuña Jr. has just one measly homer; Austin Riley is hitting .259 with only two homers; Max Fried has a 7.71 ERA; Spencer Strider is out for the season; Sean Murphy has played exactly one game. And they’re still 14-6, tied for the second-best record in baseball. They’re making this look a little too easy.
Reuter's take: The Braves once again have baseball's most potent lineup, leading the majors with a .828 OPS while averaging 6.25 runs per game, and that has helped them overcome a starting rotation that ranks 25th in the majors with a 4.85 ERA. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is sidelined with a fractured toe, leaving defensive-minded Luis Guillorme as the starter at that position for the foreseeable future.
The Braves swept the Houston Astros in a three-game road series and went 2-1 against the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers at home.
The Braves' home stand continues this week with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians.