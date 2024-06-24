Braves Move Up Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Atlanta Braves aren’t ranked in the top 5 on the latest power rankings from CBS Sports, Bleacher Report or MLB.com. But their winning streak hasn’t gone unnoticed either.
After winning eight of their last 10 games, the Braves have moved up at least one spot on all three of those power rankings. At CBS Sports and Bleacher Report, the Braves jumped at least three spots to be ranked at No. 6 overall.
“Here they come?” CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder wrote of the Braves moving up from No. 9 to 6 on his power rankings. “The Braves have won eight of their last 10 and the offense is showing real signs of life with Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley starting to pick things up a bit.
“Also, Jarred Kelenic might be taking to the leadoff spot.”
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter had the Braves leap from No. 10 to 6 on his latest power rankings.
“Here come the Braves! After a rocky month of May and a slow start to June, they have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, including a big series win on the road at Yankee Stadium over the weekend,” Reuter wrote. “The recent performance of outfielder Ramón Laureano and starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach has potentially plugged two major holes on the roster.”
Of course, the Braves still have work to do. Although they have gained three games in the NL East standings over the last week and a half, they still sit seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.
Furthermore, in part because the Braves took two out of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend (and the Baltimore Orioles suffered a sweep in Houston), the Phillies have moved to the top spot in the MLB power rankings at CBS Sports and Bleacher Report.
MLB.com had the Phillies ranked No. 2 still behind the Yankees.
There seemed to be less movement on the recent MLB.com power rankings. The Braves only moved up one spot on that list from No. 10 to 9.