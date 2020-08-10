BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Freeman and Acuna getting hot for Braves

Bill Shanks

The Braves swept the Phillies Sunday in the double-header at Citizen's Bank Park. It was Atlanta's first even DH playing seven innings in each game.

The Phillies are probably lucky MLB changed the rules. Another four innings could have brought Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Freddie Freeman to the plate another two times apiece.

Coming into Sunday's double-header, Acuna was hitting .214 and Freeman was hitting .200. But they both broke out with unbelievable games on Sunday.

In game one, Acuna was 1-4 with a two-run home run (2) while Freeman was 3-4 with a double and a run scored. Then in game two, Acuna had two home runs (4), 3 RBI (9) and two runs scored, while Freeman was 3-4 with a home run (3), 3 RBI (12), a double and a triple.

That's a combined 11-16 with four home runs, eight runs batted in and seven runs scored.

The Braves are now 11-6 on the season. They finish out the series with the Phillies on Monday with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. ET. Sean Newcomb (0-1, 6.57) goes for Atlanta against Phillies' ace Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.97).

Then the Braves move on to New York for two games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Yankees, who are 10-6 after Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. And if Acuna and Freeman are getting hot after slow starts, the Braves could be in for a good week as they continue their road trip.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman again lead the Braves over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves get great hitting from Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman and great pitching from Max Fried to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 in game two of the double-header

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna hits a two-run blast to help the Braves beat the Phillies 5-2

Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall got big hits in the fifth inning to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in game one of Sunday's double-header

Bill Shanks

Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa to pitch in Sunday's double-header for Braves

The Braves will send rookie Huascar Ynoa to the mound in game one and top starter Max Fried to the hill in game two of Sunday's double-header in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson talks about Atlanta's 5-0 loss Saturday in Philadelphia

The Braves lost to the Phillies Saturday 5-0

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his start versus Philadelphia

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave the Braves six innings Saturday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves shut out for the first time since Opening Day in loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Saturday behind two home runs in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves were rained out Friday and will play a double-header Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves reliever Will Smith ready to get back on the mound

Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith is back from the COVID-19 virus and is ready to contribute to a great bullpen

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright set to kick off road trip in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Philadelphia Friday to start the nine-game road trip

Bill Shanks