The Braves swept the Phillies Sunday in the double-header at Citizen's Bank Park. It was Atlanta's first even DH playing seven innings in each game.

The Phillies are probably lucky MLB changed the rules. Another four innings could have brought Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Freddie Freeman to the plate another two times apiece.

Coming into Sunday's double-header, Acuna was hitting .214 and Freeman was hitting .200. But they both broke out with unbelievable games on Sunday.

In game one, Acuna was 1-4 with a two-run home run (2) while Freeman was 3-4 with a double and a run scored. Then in game two, Acuna had two home runs (4), 3 RBI (9) and two runs scored, while Freeman was 3-4 with a home run (3), 3 RBI (12), a double and a triple.

That's a combined 11-16 with four home runs, eight runs batted in and seven runs scored.

The Braves are now 11-6 on the season. They finish out the series with the Phillies on Monday with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. ET. Sean Newcomb (0-1, 6.57) goes for Atlanta against Phillies' ace Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.97).

Then the Braves move on to New York for two games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Yankees, who are 10-6 after Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. And if Acuna and Freeman are getting hot after slow starts, the Braves could be in for a good week as they continue their road trip.

