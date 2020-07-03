FULL INTERVIEW

Here is how the Braves players fared in the first spring training. The second spring training, or summer camp, begins Friday.

Felix Hernandez pitched in four games. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.98.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Bryse Wilson struggled, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA was 8.44.

Cole Hamels did not pitch in any Grapefruit League game, nursing his sore shoulder. The Braves hope he will be on a regular schedule for Spring Training 2.0.

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

First baseman Freddie Freeman was coming back from his elbow surgery and the results were really good in spring training, even with a small sample size. Freeman hit .400 in his 10 Grapefruit League at bats with two runs batted in. He also had four walks.

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

Adeiny Hechavarria was having a good spring. The reserve infielder had four hits in 12 at bats. The Braves expect Hechavarria to provide great defense from the bench and also be a solid bat in the late innings when a pinch-hitter is needed.

Adam Duvall hit .310 in his 29 Grapefruit League at bats. He had three doubles and three runs batted in. His OBP was .394.

Ozzie Albies had his batting average at .303 with a .324 OBP in his 33 spring at bats. His double-play partner, Dansby Swanson, was hitting .259 with three RBI and a double.

Nick Markakis was struggling a bit in his 17 at bats, hitting just .235 with two doubles and a run batted in. New catcher Travis d’Arnaud was only at .188 with a doble and two RBI. Ender Inciarte was hitting just .158 with a .320 on base percentage in 19 at bats.

Top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters were having very different springs. Pache hit .269 with a .345 OBP, two home runs and seven RBI. Pache did strike out 11 times in his 27 at bats. That was also Waters’ problem, as he swung and missed for an out 14 times in 24 at bats. Waters had just four hits with two runs batted in.

Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit .138 with two RBI in his 29 at bats. And the biggest concern may have been for newly-signed outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who had just two hits in 24 at bats with one RBI. That .083 batting average did nothing to excite the fans, but now that Ozuna may become the main Braves designated hitter he might get a clean slate.

