Alex Anthopoulos Interview

Here are more notes on the Braves 2020 season:

NEVER QUIT WITH SNIT: The Braves won eight games in their last at-bat this season, tied for the second most in the National League and one off the lead of the San Diego Padres...Since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, the Braves have 85 such wins, the most in the majors.

The Braves led the National League in final at-bat wins in 2016 (19) and 2017 (20), tied for the league lead in 2018 (20) and finished fifth last season (20).

The Braves won five games this season when trailing in the eighth inning or later...That total tied for the most in the majors with Oakland...Over the last three seasons, the Braves have 25 such wins, the second most in baseball and one off the lead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves also won two games this season when trailing by at least four runs in the seventh inning or later...They rallied to beat Philadelphia, 6-5, on August 22 here in Atlanta after entering the bottom of the seventh down 4-0...They also beat New York, 11-10, here in Atlanta on July 31... The Braves trailed, 10-6, after the seventh inning.

The only other team in the majors with multiple such victories was the New York Yankees..Five teams had no wins when trailing by at least four runs at any point in a game this season. Over the past three seasons, the Braves have eight wins when trailing by at least four runs in the seventh inning or later...That is the most in the majors and five more than the closest National League team... Washington, St. Louis, and Arizona all have three.

COMEBACKS: The Braves rallied for 17 wins in 2020, the third most in the National League...They also had the biggest rally among all NL teams this season, overcoming a six-run deficit on July 31 against New York (NL) at home...The Braves trailed 8-2 going to the bottom of the fifth inning in that game before winning, 11-10.

The Braves also rallied from a 5-0 deficit on September 10 to beat the Nationals, 7-6...The Braves were the only team in the majors this season to rally from two five-run holes...Only seven other teams had a such win...Overall, teams went 9-373 (.024) when falling behind by five or more runs this season.

When the Braves scored first, they went a NL-best 24-6 (.800)...The only team better in the majors was Tampa Bay, who finished 25-6 (.806) when scoring the first run of the game.

When taking a lead to the seventh inning, the Braves were a perfect 27-0 in 2020...Miami (28-0), Oakland (25-0), Kansas City (20-0) where the only other such unbeaten teams.