There are several new rules this year for general managers and armchair GMs to ponder this season. It won't be easy to keep up with it all. We'll see if the Braves have the system in place.

The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday the club’s 60-man player pool for the 2020 regular season. The club included 56 players in the pool, including 17 non-roster submissions. The breakdown is below. A star denotes a non-roster player.

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (12): Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Cole Hamels, Tyler Matzek*, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller*, Sean Newcomb, Philip Pfeifer, Chris Rusin*, Jared Shuster*, Will Smith

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (18): Ian Anderson*, Jasseel De La Cruz, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Felix Hernández*, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Josh Tomlin*, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa

CATCHERS (7): Logan Brown*, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers, Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers*, Jonathan Morales*

INFIELDERS (12): Ozzie Albies, Yonder Alonso*, Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson*, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarría, Pete Kozma*, Peter O’Brien*, Austin Riley, Braden Shewmake*, Yangervis Solarte*, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (7): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters*

The Braves also have RHP Jeremy Walker on the club’s 45-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.

