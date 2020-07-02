The Braves have plenty of candidates to be the designated hitter. Here is how some of them did in spring training:

Marcell Ozuna hit .083 - two hits in 24 at bats with one run batted in

Nick Markakis was struggling a bit in his 17 at bats, hitting just .235 with two doubles and a run batted in.

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

And if whomever is not playing third base could get at bats as the DH.

Ozuna has obviously lost his defensive skills since he had the shoulder issue several years ago. The Braves already had plenty of outfielders with Ronald Acuna, Jr., Ender Inciarte, Adam Duvall and Markakis. So, with Ozuna likely the worst defensive player of the five, he is the most logical choice to get the most at bats as the DH.

