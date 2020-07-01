Alex Anthopoulos talks about the Braves rotation

BravesCentral
We are likely going to see a piggyback situation wtih the Atlanta Braves rotation, for part of perhaps even all of the 2020 shortened regular season.

One pitcher will come in, go three or four innings, maybe one time through the lineup, and then be replaced by another pitcher - a bridge pitcher to get the Braves to their very stacked bullpen. 

Veteran pitchers like Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez might be more effective if they are not expected to go deep into games. And the Braves have the depth to pull this off.

Here are how the Braves starting pitchers fared in spring training:

Felix Hernandez pitched in four games. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.98.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Bryse Wilson struggled, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. His ERA was 8.44.

Cole Hamels did not pitch in any Grapefruit League game, nursing his sore shoulder. The Braves hope he will be on a regular schedule for Spring Training 2.0.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

