Angels release former Braves pitcher Luiz Gohara

Bill Shanks

When the Braves got Luiz Gohara from Seattle for Mallex Smith three-plus years ago, many wondered why the Mariners would give up a young left-hander with Gohara's credentials.

He was only 20 years old, and his stuff was the best in Seattle's farm system. There must have been a reason, right?

Well, the Braves soon found out. Gohara reportedly liked to eat and drink in excess. He did not take care of himself at all, and when he had minor injuries, it was an ordeal to get him back on the mound.

Many believed Gohara might win a job in the Atlanta rotation in 2018, especially after he had impressed in a five-start audition at the end of the 2017 season. But Gohara got hurt again, and his recovery lingered to the point where the Braves practically gave up on him.

The Braves released him in August of last year as he dealt with shoulder trouble. The Angels signed Gohara just weeks later. And it was learned today that Los Angeles recently released Gohara with other minor leaguers.

Gohara did not pitch in a Cactus League game this spring, so it's not known what the Angels had in store for Gohara. You have to wonder what his weight was, as Gohara had gotten rather hefty by the time the Braves let him go last year.

It will be a shame if Gohara never lives up to his potential. The talent is there, but obviously something is missing for his career to be off the tracks once again.

Another former Braves left-handed pitcher was also released, as the Mariners let Manny Banuelos go. Banuelos, who pitched in 16 games (eight starts) with the White Sox last season, was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent in February.

