Takeaways: Atlanta Continues Dominant Homestand With Easy 6-2 Win Over
The Atlanta Braves used lockdown pitching from Chris Sale and the Braves pen to take down the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Friday night in Truist Park.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Let’s talk about Atlanta’s starters
Chris Sale started this game with a leadoff homer to Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan. It was the fourth homer of the season allowed by Sale, with all of them coming in the first inning.
But Sale rebounded in spectacular fashion, holding Cleveland to one hit the rest of the way. Going seven full innings with just the two hits and one run allowed, Sale didn’t allow a baserunner from the middle of the 2nd through the 7th inning, a stretch of seventeen straight batters. He finished with one walk to six strikeouts, throwing 95 pitches (67 strikes).14 whiffs (8 on the slider) and a 32% CSW is perfectly all right with me.
Over this homestand, Braves starters have allowed just two runs in their last 29.1 innings, with a complete game shutout from Max Fried on Tuesday and six of the seven outings qualifying as quality starts.
Ozzie Albies picked up where he left off
Atlanta’s second baseman was activated off the injured list this morning, missing just the minimum ten days with his broken toe suffered on an HBP against the Houston Astros early last week. Prior to his injury absence, Albies was batting .317/.386/.492, with his 14 RBIs (in just 15 games) still standing as tops for all second basemen in baseball.
Ozzie went two for four in this one, coming around to score in the bottom of the 5th and driving in a run in the 6th to push Atlanta's lead to four. Six Braves shared eight hits in this one, while Ronald Acuña Jr walked twice and scored while Orlando Arcia drove in two and hit a late homer to push Atlanta’s lead to 6-1.
Atlanta’s bullpen is well rested
The long outings from the rotation on this homestand, with an average of 6.2 innings per starter entering tonight, means that the Braves bullpen is well rested. Atlanta’s relievers had pitched only 14.1 innings during this homestand entering tonight, needing to cover just two in this one to lock down the win.
And all of that rest means that the Braves have the flexibility to strategically shorten an inning or an outing this weekend, if desired, to save “bullets” for later in the year. Atlanta used this extra rest tonight, proactively replacing Tyler Matzek, who allowed two to reach in the ninth and was charged with a run, with A.J. Minter for the final two outs.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Charlie Morton’s hoping to add to the quality start number, facing off with fellow righty Tanner Bibee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET on Bally Sports South.