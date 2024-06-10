Atlanta Braves Losing Skid isn't Cause for Concern - Yet
The Atlanta Braves are taking a break on Monday, a pause in the schedule that could be welcome, as evidenced by their recent performance. In their last 24 games, the Braves have had a tough run, going 10-14 with a significant struggle in the runs scored department.
Currently, manager Brian Snitker's team is in the lower half of all Major League Baseball teams in runs, with 279. However, Snitker's unwavering and confident optimism about the team's potential to 'break loose' is a strong reassurance for the fans, reiterating the team's ability to bounce back.
The question is - can they bounce back this season?
The Braves have the means to bounce back - their past successes are a testament to this.
Last season, the Atlanta Braves offense was on fire—leading the entire MLB with runs scored during the regular season. However, that team struggled roughly around this time last year including an 8-13 stretch.
2017 was the last season where the Braves offense was not ranked in the top 10 in terms of run scored. So, this year, sitting midway through the pack after three months of baseball is a slight cause for concern.
However, the Braves' best bats have been in a cold spell. Currently, the only player batting over .300 is designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who is having one of the best seasons of his career. Additionally, the power-hitting squad many have seen in recent years only has one player with double-digit home runs this season - Ozuna.
That said, it is best that the Braves are presumably playing their worst baseball now rather than later.
The Braves are still Wild Card contenders.
While many look at the nine-game back mark behind the NL East leaders, the Philadelphia Phillies, plenty of baseball remains this season. The All-Star Break is about a month away, and if you are one to look at standings - the Atlanta Braves are atop the Wild Card standings with 4.5 games to spare over the San Diego Padres.
Regardless, the team has a favorable stretch until the break. To include a nine-game homestand at the end of June rolling into July, and only three series against teams currently over .500 (Orioles, Phillies, Yankees).
Moreover, what general manager Alex Anthopoulos has up his sleeve regarding acquisitions remains to be seen. Things may not seem ideal for a team missing its best starting pitcher and an MVP candidate. Still, other franchises wish they could be able to make a run heading into the second half of the season into October - where you want your worst baseball behind you. For the Braves, they may be working it out of their system at the right time.