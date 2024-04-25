Michael Harris II Walks Off Marlins in Tenth to Secure Series Sweep for Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves rallied in the tenth to walk off the Miami Marlins, 4-3, on Wednesday night in Truist Park, securing the sweep. The Braves looked to be cruising to a 3-1 win in regulation before three straight singles off of closer Raisel Iglesias and a two-run fielding error by Matt Olson tied the game and sent it to extras. Michael Harris II took the second pitch of the bottom of the 10th to left-center, scoring Ronald Acuña Jr from second for his second career walk-off hit.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Reynaldo López continued his dominance tonight
López, who was signed this offseason with the intent to convert him from relief to starting, has been one of Atlanta’s best starters this season. He entered this game with a 0.50 ERA and it barely ticked up, with the only damage off of López being a 2nd-inning solo homer from Jesús Sánchez. López finished with seven full innings of work, allowing just the one run on three hits, walking two and striking out six. He threw just 82 pitches (55 for strikes), leading many to assume that he could have come back out had Atlanta needed the innings, but the great work from the Braves starters in this series meant the bullpen was well rested.
Starting pitching in this series is worth a note - yes it’s been against the Marlins, who are not a good baseball team, but the stats don’t lie: one earned run in 22.2 innings, with one complete game and two other stints into the seventh.
Marcell Ozuna continues to power the offense
“The Big Bear” has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the first month of the season, entering tonight’s game as the league leader in both home runs (nine) and RBIs (twenty-seven). While Ozuna didn’t put one in the seats tonight, his first two at-bats saw him hit RBI singles to first put Atlanta on the board (in the 1st) and then extend the lead (in the 3rd). He finished with three hits and the two RBIs.
Michael Harris II went 3-for-5 with a run scored and the game-winning RBI in extras, while Matt Olson finally got a base hit with a 3rd-inning double to right field (coming around to score on an Ozuna base hit). The Braves finished with ten hits, including two extra-base hits, while Ronald Acuña Jr stole his 11th base of the year in the first inning, putting him just behind the MLB leader Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds.
Orlando Arcia could challenge for a Gold Glove
There were questions about Atlanta’s infield defense after Dansby Swanson departed for the Chicago Cubs in free agency after the 2022 season.
Safe to say, we can put some of those questions to rest. Orlando Arcia has been stellar on defense this season, 2nd in Outs Above Average for shortstops so far in 2024 while also batting over .300. The Braves turned two double plays tonight, with both Arcia and Luis Guillorme flashing the leather and Arcia using the cannon of a right arm to nail some baserunners, including the potential winning run from Miami in the 9th.
Not to be outdone, Austin Riley made a great defensive play to cut down the would-be go-ahead Miami run in the 10th inning at the plate.
Just a stellar series for Atlanta’s infielders, with the only blemish being the unfortunate two-run fielding error in the 9th inning of tonight’s game by Matt Olson.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s got an off-day on Thursday before continuing the homestand against the Cleveland Guardians. The Braves have announced the starting rotation for the three games, with Chris Sale facing off with Logan Allen on Friday (7:20 PM ET), Charlie Morton vs Tanner Bibee on Saturday (7:20 PM ET), and Sunday’s series finale (1:35 PM ET) being Bryce Elder vs Ben Lively.