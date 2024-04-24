The Morning Meeting: Max Fried Returned To Dominance to Salvage a Rough Tuesday
Rough Tuesday in the NL East - Atlanta took down the Miami Marlins behind a dominant performance from Max Fried, but the rest of the division dropped their games.
Let's look at what each team did on Tuesday, where they currently stand in the division as of this morning, and what today's game has in store. It's The Morning Meeting!
Who is winning the National League East right now?
(divisional standings as of April 24th)
Braves - 16-6 (.727), -- GB, +43 run diff
Phillies - 15-9 (.625), 2.0 GB, +11 run diff
Mets - 12-11 (.522), 4.5 GB, +4 run diff
Nationals - 10-12 (.455), 6.0 GB, -12 run diff
Marlins - 6-19 (.240), 11.5 GB, -46 run diff
Game recaps from Tuesday
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Atlanta won 5-0 over Miami thanks to a dominant Max Fried complete game shutout, holding the Marlins to three hits (two by Luis Arraez) and no walks while striking out six in only 92 pitches (69 strikes). It was a return to the 2022 form for Fried, both in results and pitch mix.
On the offensive side, the bottom of Atlanta’s lineup carried the day - the last four hitters in the lineup combined for seven hits and five RBIs, including a two-run homer from Adam Duvall that broke the game open in the 6th inning. The Braves are going for the sweep tonight.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies dropped an ugly contest to the Reds, 8-1, in Citizens Bank Park last night. Alec Bohm had two of Philly’s five total hits, while three Philly errors resulted in four unearned runs for the Reds. Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos combined to go 0-12 with a single walk in this one as Philly went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners.
Cristopher Sánchez took the brunt of the defensive errors, being tagged for five runs (but only one earned) and needing 74 pitches to get through just three innings of work, walking three and striking out the same amount.
Washington Nationals
Absolutely did NOT have Patrick Corbin cruising through 5.1 scoreless against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that’s exactly what he did, allowing only three hits but also having plenty of traffic on the basepaths with his three walks. LA struck against the bullpen, however, putting up four runs off of relievers to take this one 4-1.
They walked eight times and CJ Abrams continued his breakout season with three of Washington’s seven hits, but the Nationals got just one extra-base hit and stranded eleven baserunners to drop the first game of their rematch from last week.
New York Mets
The Mets dropped another road matchup against the San Francisco Giants, this one 5-1, with New York just unable to bring runs in against Logan Webb. The Mets had nine hits and ten total baserunners, but only plated one thanks to a poorly timed double play (by Francisco Lindor) and going just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Luis Severino was...fine in his outing, going six innings with three runs allowed on five hits and not walking anyone while striking out five, but Logan Webb just dominated New York - eight scoreless innings, with six hits and a walk. New York got feisty late, picking up three hits and a run in the 9th, but Camilo Doval came in and got the final two outs for the save.
MVP's for Tuesday
Hitter: Atlanta’s Adam Duvall - 2-4, HR, 2R, 2 RBIs
Pitcher: Atlanta’s Max Fried with the Maddux - 9.0 IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 6Ks on 92 pitches (69 strikes)
Who's playing today?
Everybody’s back in action today, with four total games on the NL East docket:
New York (Manaea) @ SFG (Snell) - 3:45 PM ET
Philly (Turnbull) @ CIN (Lodolo) - 6:40 PM ET
Washington (Irvin) vs LAD (Knack) - 6:45 PM ET
Miami (Sánchez) @ Atlanta (López) - 7:20 PM ET
Enjoy the games, everyone.