Atlanta Braves Tabbed as Top Destination for LA Angels Ace
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for help at many positions with just over a month left before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. While the offense has struggled in the past few weeks, the team’s starting pitching could also use a boost.
While Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale have been impressive, the team relies on two rookies to complete the rotation. Luckily, there are plenty of sellers of pitchers this year at the trade deadline, and the New York Post has tabbed the Braves on the receiving end of an All-Star caliber left-hander.
With his experience and skill, Tyler Anderson could potentially be the game-changer for the Braves.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves could be ideal trade partners for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. The 34-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native has had a productive nine-year career, earning one All-Star appearance (2022) with the L.A. Dodgers. He is having a successful season with a solid 2.63 ERA and has been the Angels’ top starter, posting a 5-6 record with 50 strikeouts in 13 starts.
There is a ‘good’ chance of him being dealt, and his potential fit in Atlanta makes sense for a team trying to make another deep postseason run. Former longtime Braves coach – now L.A. Angels Manager Ron Washington has nothing but praise for the 6-2 220-pound pitcher.
With general manager Alex Anthopoulos monitoring the trade market a little more this year than in recent years, trades may be imminent sooner rather than later ahead of the July 30th trade deadline.