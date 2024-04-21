Braves Prepare to Wrap Rangers Series on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball
The Atlanta Braves get one more under the bright lights tonight.
After taking down the Texas Rangers on Saturday to clinch a series win, the Braves are on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball tonight with a chance to lock down the state of Texas - after sweeping the Houston Astros last week, a win tonight would mean a perfect 6-0 record against the state of Texas for the 2024 season.
Prospect Darius Vines, who handled himself more than capably in the game one win against Houston, is back out there, facing off with Rangers free agent signee (and former Phillies starter) Michael Lorenzen.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 21st
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
C Chadwick Tromp
2B Luis Guillorme
Vines is making his second start of the season after giving the Braves 4.2 innings of one-run ball against Houston, striking out four and walking three. He’s never seen the Rangers before, and no member of the Texas roster has a major league at-bat off of the righty.
Here's the Rangers lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
LF Evan Carter
RF Adolis García
1B Nathaniel Lowe
3B Josh Smith
DH Wyatt Langford
C Andrew Knizer
CF Leody Taveras
Lorenzen’s a familiar face to Atlanta - he faced them in consecutive outings last September, allowing a combined eight earned runs on eight hits and five walks in just 5.1 innings. He won the first, going five full innings with four runs allowed in a 7-5 Phillies win at home, but entered in relief against Atlanta in Truist Park the next week and was tagged for four runs in just a third of an inning. Several Braves have hit Lorenzen well, with Matt Olson taking him deep twice in that September start and Orlando Arcia batting .368 with two homers and ten RBIs in just nineteen career at-bats against the righty.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 21st
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 7:10 PM ET first pitch and is being aired exclusively on ESPN as part of Sunday Night Baseball.
If you’d rather just listen, the Rangers radio broadcast is available on 105.3 The Fan and Le Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.