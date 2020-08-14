BravesCentral
Braves 11-9 at the one-third mark

Bill Shanks

Usually, the first-third of a baseball season is after 54 games. This year, in the great 2020, it's instead after 20 games.

The Braves are 11-9, with a three-game losing streak. They are a game back of the Marlins, the team they play a three-game series with this weekend. But the Marlins are 8-4 and have played eight fewer games than the Braves.

While there have been a lot of obstacles for the Braves, the best news is the emergence of Max Fried as a staff ace.

Here are some interesting stats about the Braves:

- The Braves 4.45 team ERA is 21 best in baseball, 10th best in the National League. 

- The Atlanta starters have a 5.72 ERA, fifth worst in the game, third worst in the NL.

- The bullpen has a 3.22 ERA, third-best in MLB and in the NL.

- Atlanta’s bullpen has pitched the second-most innings in baseball (86.2).

- Braves team batting average is .244, tied for 11 best in baseball, sixth-best in NL

- Braves have scored the most runs in the sport, with 104.

- Braves at home are 7-2 with a +19 run differential and 4-7 on the road and a -3 run differential

The Braves next 20 games include: (along with their records going into Thursday's action):

- 3 games at Miami (8-4)
- 3 games vs. Washington (6-9)
- 3 games vs. Philadelphia (5-9)
- 2 games vs. New York Yankees (12-6)
- 3 games at Philadelphia (5-9)
- 3 games at Boston (6-13)
- 3 games vs. Washington (6-9)

