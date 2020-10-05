SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves - Marlins game times announced

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play games one (Tuesday), two (Wednesday) and three (Thursday) at 2:08 p.m. ET, or 1:08 p.m. CT in Houston. 

The tentative schedule has game four also starting at 2:08 p.m. ET on Friday and game five starting Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET. Those game times could change if other series have been completed early.

All games except two will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, while game two will air on MLB Network. All games are available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The Braves are having a watch party for every game at Truist Park. Get tickets at atlantabraves.com. 

The Braves announced Sunday the order for the starting pitchers. Max Fried will go in game one Tuesday, followed by Ian Anderson Wednesday in game two and then Kyle Wright in game three.

Game four will be interesting, as the Braves really only have those three starting pitchers. With no days off in the series, it will be difficult for a team that has a thin rotation. 

Josh Tomlin is the probable starter for game four, but if Bryse Wilson is on the NLDS roster, he might be the selection instead.

Listen to coverage of the Braves in the NLDS Monday on The Bill Shanks Show starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Also, Bill Shanks will be on air after every Braves playoff game for The Bill Shanks Show.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Braves pitching coach Bob Gibson dies at 84

Bob Gibson was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, but for three years he was a pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna on the Braves moving on to the second round

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about moving on to play either the Cubs or Marlins in the NLDS next week

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud on the series win over the Reds

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Atlanta Braves moving on to the second round of the baseball playoffs

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series win over the Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is thrilled with his team's win over the Reds to give the franchise its first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson talks about his win over the Reds to clinch the Wild Card Series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his six stellar innings against the Reds that clinched the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Reds 5-0 to win first postseason series in 19 years

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Thursday to win the Wild Card Series 2-0 for their first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes: Braves try to clinch wild card series Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the franchise's first postseason series in 19 years if they beat the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in game two of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Braves need to put the Reds away today in game two

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves need to ride the momentum of the win on Wednesday and get this wild card series over with Thursday

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews his first postseason start in Game Two

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first ever postseason start in game two of the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks