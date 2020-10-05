Braves - Marlins game times announced

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play games one (Tuesday), two (Wednesday) and three (Thursday) at 2:08 p.m. ET, or 1:08 p.m. CT in Houston.

The tentative schedule has game four also starting at 2:08 p.m. ET on Friday and game five starting Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET. Those game times could change if other series have been completed early.

All games except two will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, while game two will air on MLB Network. All games are available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The Braves are having a watch party for every game at Truist Park. Get tickets at atlantabraves.com.

The Braves announced Sunday the order for the starting pitchers. Max Fried will go in game one Tuesday, followed by Ian Anderson Wednesday in game two and then Kyle Wright in game three.

Game four will be interesting, as the Braves really only have those three starting pitchers. With no days off in the series, it will be difficult for a team that has a thin rotation.

Josh Tomlin is the probable starter for game four, but if Bryse Wilson is on the NLDS roster, he might be the selection instead.

Listen to coverage of the Braves in the NLDS Monday on The Bill Shanks Show starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Also, Bill Shanks will be on air after every Braves playoff game for The Bill Shanks Show.