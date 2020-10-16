Thursday's game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fourth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Ozuna’s Historic Game: Marcell Ozuna produced the first four-hit, four-RBI game in Braves postseason history, going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI…It is the eighth multi-homer game in Braves postseason history, and the first since Chipper Jones hit a pair of two-run home runs in Game 4 of the 2001 NLDS against the Cubs, a 6-4 Atlanta victory…The only other one of these games that came in the NLCS was by OF David Justice in Game 6 of the 1992 LCS against Pittsburgh…Justice went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs in a 13-4 defeat…Additionally, this was the 20th time a player recorded a multi-homer game in an NLCS…The Dodgers’ Enrique Hernández was the last to do so, hitting a record three in Los Angeles’ N.L.-clinching 11-1 win over the Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 series…Ozuna is the first major leaguer to collect at least four hits and four RBI in a playoff game since Boston’s Brock Holt in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS against the Yankees…Holt hit for the cycle, going 4-for-6 with five RBI.

Exit Velocity: Marcell Ozuna put five balls in play tonight, going 4-for-5 with four RBI…Four of his batted balls had exit velocities between 104.4 and 108.6 mph…He had four of the nine hardest hit balls in the game…Ozuna had an average exit velocity of 93.0 mph this season, easily the highest of his career, and the 12th best in the major leagues…His 54.4 hard-hit rate, batted balls with an exit velocity of 95+ mph, was ninth best the majors – and third on the team, behind Travis d’Arnaud (57.8%) and Ronald Acuña Jr (57.0%).

