Thursday night’s Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fourth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Big Inning I: Atlanta scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie…The Braves scored six or more runs in an inning six different times during the regular season, tied with Philadelphia for the most such innings in the majors, and have now done so twice in nine games in the postseason (Game 1 of the NLDS)… Atlanta’s six six-run innings this season came in just 60 games, matching its total from the 162-game 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Big Inning II: The six-run frame tied for the second most the franchise had ever scored in a single inning in the postseason, trailing just a seven-run first inning in Game 2 of the 1958 World Series vs. the Yankees, when the franchise was in Milwaukee.

Ten Runs: Atlanta scored a total of 10 runs on the night, the 14 10-run playoff game in franchise history and the first since Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS…The Braves have never lost a playoff game when they score 10 runs…Atlanta scored at least 10 runs 10 times during the regular season, the most such games in the majors and two more than the Padres and Yankees.

