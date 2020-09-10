The numbers are ridiculous.

The Braves scored 29 runs. That’s the most ever scored by a National League team in one game.

Ever.

The 29 runs are (obviously) a new franchise record.

The Braves hit seven home runs. It was like Home Run Derby, or more like the Braves were at a driving range using a driver.

And look at these individual performances:

Adam Duvall had three home runs: a grand slam, a three-run home run and a two-run home run. He was 3-4 with nine runs batted in. Duvall had a three-home run game last week, and he’s the first player in franchise history with multiple three-home run games. He tied the franchise record with nine RBI. Duvall now has 13 home runs and 29 runs batted in. Oh, and he walked twice.

Ronald Acuna was 3-4 with a three-run home run (10), three RBI (18) and three walks. He’s the first National League hitter with at least three hits, three walks and three RBI since Todd Helton in 2003.

Freddie Freeman was 3-6 with a two-run home run (8) and six runs batted in (38). That home run was the 1500 of his MLB career.

Travis d’Arnaud was 2-7 with a three-run home run (7) and three RBI (25).

Ozzie Albies was 3-6 in his return from being out a month, with a solo home run (2) and two RBI (8).

Dansby Swanson was 3-4 with five runs scored.

Austin Riley was 2-4 with two walks, an RBI (23) and five runs scored.

Marcell Ozuna was only 1-6, but he had an RBI (37), a walk and a run scored.

Even Ender Inciarte had two hits on the night – 2-5 with two runs scored and an RBI (9).

The Braves scored 11 runs in the second inning, two in the third, three runs in the fourth inning, six in the fifth, three in the sixth and then Duvall’s grand slam in the seventh iced the game giving Atlanta a 20-run lead.

The Braves became the first MLB team to score at least 22 runs in the first five innings since the Blue Jays scored 24 runs in 1978.

Yeah, the Braves won the game over the Marlins 29-9.

For the second time in his three starts for the Braves, Tommy Milone saw the Braves score 10 runs in an inning and give him a big lead. But like on August 30 when Milone turned around and allowed seven runs, he struggled with the huge advantage. Milone gave up eight runs and couldn’t make it through the fourth inning.

Grant Dayton pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, and then Bryse Wilson had his best MLB performance in a while as he allowed just one run on four hits in 4.0 innings, with two walks and one strikeout.

The Braves (25-18) are now two games up on the Phillies (21-18). They start a four-game series in Washington Thursday against the Nationals (16-25). Robbie Erlin (0-0, 7.06) will pitch for the Braves. Game time will be 6:05 p.m. ET.

