Kyle Wright was so bad in his first four starts of the 2020 season, the Braves sent him to the alternate camp. That’s a kiss of death for pitchers, who are lined up now at that spot hoping to get another chance to return to Atlanta.

After a three-week hiatus, Wright was called back up to the Braves. His first start, on September 8, was not good as he gave up three home runs and five runs in four innings.

But Wright has turned things around. Sunday, he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, with one walk and six strikeouts. His one walk got him knocked out of the game, but reliever Will Smith came in got a double play to get the Braves out of the inning.

Chris Martin and Mark Melancon followed Wright and Smith and completed the shutout.

The Braves (31-22) held on to beat the Mets 7-0 in the rubber game of the three-game series. Atlanta beat the Mets seven times in the 10 games this season and outscored them 67-32.

Atlanta got its runs on a solo home run by Ronald Acuna in the sixth inning and a two-out, two-run double by catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the eighth inning. Then in the ninth inning, Acuna cleared the bases on a double to make it 6-0. Marcell Ozuna then doubled home Acuna to make it 7-0.

The start Sunday was Wright’s best of his career. Wright now has allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in his last 12.1 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Braves open a four-game series Monday with the Marlins on Monday. Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 5.30) will pitch for the Braves in the first game against left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.00). Cole Hamels (0-1, 8.10) will go for Atlanta Tuesday against Jose Urena (0-2, 6.00).

The Braves have not announced who will pitch Wednesday, while will face Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 2.75). Then Max Fried (7-0, 1.96) makes his final start in the regular season Thursday against Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.96).

