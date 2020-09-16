SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves beat the Orioles 5-1

Bill Shanks

The Braves didn't know what they would get from Huascar Ynoa. It was hopefully the last start from a reliever who is having to be a starter with the troubles in the rotation.

Ynoa went out and again showed he can pitch. He's been better as a reliever this season, but Ynoa picked the Braves up with a solid four innings.

Yes, four innings. Ynoa pitched four shutout innings and allowed just two his, with no walks and four strikeouts. He came out of the game, even after having just 49 pitches through four innings, after holding his side like he had pulled an oblique muscle.

And then the Braves bullpen took over. Five relievers came in and pitched one inning each. Mark Melancon gave up a run in the ninth to give the Orioles their only run in a 5-1 Atlanta win.

The Braves' offense got another home run from Adam Duvall, his 15th of the season. Duvall joined Chipper Jones and Dale Murphy as Braves players with 10 home runs in the month of September. Duvall has 11 games left to break that record.

Freddie Freeman was 3-5 with a RBI double in the third inning and another RBI double in the ninth inning. 

Atlanta padded its lead in the ninth inning, as after Freeman's double Marcell Ozuna singled in a run and then another run scored on a sac fly by Dansby Swanson.

The Braves improved to 29-20 on the season. Miami lost to Boston Tuesday night, so the Braves' lead in the NL East is now 3.5 games. They have 11 games left, and the Braves' magic number to clinch the division is nine.

Cole Hamels will make his 2020 debut for the Braves Wednesday in the rubber game of the three-game set at Camden Yards. 

For more coverage of the Braves, listen to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis d'Arnaud Postgame - September 15

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about the win over the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews game two versus Baltimore

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Tuesday's game in Baltimore

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint struggles again as the Braves lose in Baltimore 14-1

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker talks about the struggles of Touki Toussaint and the embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Braves add Pablo Sandoval before the playoff roster deadline

The Atlanta Braves have added Pablo Sandoval, who had been let go by the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes - September 14

Brian Snitker talks about Touki Toussaint taking the mound for the Braves in game one against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint pitches Monday for the Braves in Baltimore

Right-handed starter Touki Toussaint gets another chance Monday as he starts game one for the Braves against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Braves have big week ahead with Cole Hamels set to make 2020 debut on Wednesday in Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves have a 3.5 game lead on the Miami Marlins in the National League East with two weeks to go in the regular season

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about getting his first MLB victory as the Braves beat the Nationals 8-4

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright finally get his first MLB victory after starting his career 0-7 as he beats Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves win with a good outing from Kyle Wright

Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's win over the Washington Nationals and the first MLB win for Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright goes for his first MLB win today in Washington

The Braves will send Kyle Wright on the mound Sunday against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks