The Braves improved the record to 8-4 Tuesday with a 10-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta is now 6-1 on this homestand with two more games left with Toronto.

Max Fried had another solid outing. He allowed just one run on four hits in six innings, with two walks and three strikeouts. Fried is now 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA. He's allowed four earned runs on nine hits in 17.2 innings, wtih five walks and 15 strikeouts.

The Braves got solo home runs from Matt Adams (2) and Tyler Flowers (1) and a three-run shot from Austin Riley (2). 

Ronald Acuna continued his good work at the plate. He was 2-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Acuna now has a five-game hit streak (.400 - 8-20, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 doubles, 5 runs scored, 3 walks and a .500 OBP). 

Dansby Swanson continued his good work at the plate with a 2-5 night, including a 2-RBI double. He once again hit second in the lineup behind Acuna and is now hitting .385 (5-13) with four RBI as the second-place hitter.

Matt Adams strained a hamstring in the game and was replaced by Johan Camargo (who proceeded to have two hits in three at bats with a RBI). Manager Brian Snitker said after the game Adams will have to go on the injured list with the issue.

Snitker also hinted that Ozzie Albies could be headed to the IL with his wrist issue. Albies was 0-4 and actually hit left-handed against a left-handed pitcher. In his last six games, Albies has only two hits in 21 at bats (.095).

The Braves got solid relief work from Darren O'Day (7th inning), Josh Tomlin (8) and Chad Sobotka (9), who combined for three scoreless innings, one hit allowed, two walks and three strikeouts.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks