Robbie Erlin saves the Braves with great four innings in 4-0 win over Marlins

Bill Shanks

There may have never been a more important four innings this season for the Atlanta Braves. Robbie Erlin gave a depleted starting rotation a lift with simply giving four innings in a spot start Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

And the Marlins got zero runs. Erlin gave up one hit, did not walk a batter and struck out five. 

Darren O'Day provided 1.1 scoreless innings next, followed by A.J. Minter (0.2 innings), Shane Greene (2.0 innings) and Tyler Matzek (1.0) inning. 

The Braves two-hit the Marlins and won 4-0 in the final game of the road trip. Atlanta is now 13-10 and tied with the Marlins (9-6) for first place in the National League East.

Manager Brian Snitker moved the lineup around and had Freddie Freeman batting second and Nick Markakis fourth. Markakis made Snitker look like a genius with a RBI-single in the sixth inning and then a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Atlanta's top four hitters - Dansby Swanson, Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Markakis - were a combined 6-15 with all four runs batted in.

The Braves return home to start an eight-game homestand. The Nationals start it off Monday with a three-game set, following by a day off Thursday, three games then with the Phillies next weekend and then two games with the New York Yankees.

Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.27) pitches for the Braves Monday against Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 9.69) for the Nationals. Then Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.59) goes Tuesday followed by Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20) on Wednesday for the Braves.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

