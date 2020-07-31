Max Fried is showing that Mike Soroka might not be the only ace, top-of-the-rotation pitcher the Braves are going to have for the next few years.

Fried was in complete control in the series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night. He allowed just one run on three hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Fried’s ERA dipped to 2.31.

Fried’s stuff was unbelievable. His curveball had a sharp bite all night, while his fastball reached 99 mph on one pitch. He was in a great rhythm and in complete control.

The Braves got their first run in the second inning when red-hot Dansby Swanson singled home Marcell Ozuna. Then Adam Duvall scored on a sac fly by Adam Duvall.

The score was 2-0 until the seventh inning. Fried got the first two batters out and then Willy Adames doubled to left field. Manager Brian Snitker pulled Fried for Luke Jackson, who gave up a single to Ji-Man Choi to make the game 1-0.

Jackson got the final out of the inning and then the first two outs in the eighth inning before Snitker brought in Shane Greene to face Yandy Diaz, who promptly grounded out on the first pitch.

Mark Melancon came in to get his second save in as many nights. Duvall made a great sliding catch on a ball hit into left field by Jose Martinez.

The Braves had just three hits on the night. The struck out eight times, making it 82 strikeouts in seven games.

Fried got the win, his first of the season. He now has allowed just three runs on five hits in 11.2 innings, with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

The rotation ERA improves to 4.74 with Fried’s performance. The bullpen, which pitched 2.1 shutout innings Thursday, improved its ERA to 3.15.

Atlanta is now 4-3 on the season. They host the Mets Friday night in the first of a four-game series. Sean Newcomb will be on the mound against Rick Porcello in a rematch of last Sunday’s game when the Braves won 14-1. Game time is 7:10 p.m. ET.

