BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Freeman gets hot as Braves win 7-4

Bill Shanks

After a pretty horrible performance Tuesday in Tampa Bay when he struck out four times, Freddie Freeman went 4-5 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in to help lead the Braves to a 7-4 win in their home opener for the 2020 season.

Freeman's homer gave the Braves a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Rays then scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Braves starter Mike Soroka was chased from the game after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out five. 

Darren O'Day relieved Soroka and allowed two straight singles to score two of Soroka's runners. 

Atlanta bounced back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson had back-to-back doubles. Swanson then scored on a RBI-single by Ozzie Albies to tie the game at four.

Then Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a knock to center field to score Ender Inciarte. 

Atlanta added two more in the seventh inning when Travis d'Arnaud had a sac fly to score Ozuna. Then Johan Camargo scored when Swanson reached on an error by second baseman Willy Adames. 

After O'Day struggled, A.J. Minter, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon all pitched scoreless innings in relief. Melancon got his first save of the season.

Max Fried will pitch the finale with Tampa Bay on Thursday against Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Game time is 7:10 pm ET.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Max Fried to oppose Ryan Yarbrough in the series finale Thursday in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried talks about his start Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka happy the Braves got the win in his second start of 2020

Mike Soroka talks about his performance in the home opener against Tampa Bay

Bill Shanks

Nick Markakis rejoins the Atlanta Braves

After opting out a few weeks ago, Nick Markakis rejoins the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka vs. Charlie Morton tonight in the Braves home opener

The Atlanta Braves will send their ace to the mound Wednesday in the home opener against Tampa Bay

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka talks about Mike Foltynewicz

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka is hopeful Mike Foltynewicz can get back on track

Bill Shanks

WANTED: The Braves need help (already) in the rotation

The last three games have proven the Atlanta Braves need him in the rotation

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright explains Tuesday's struggles against the Rays

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his rough third inning when he gave up five runs

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker worried about bottom half of his rotation

The Atlanta Braves bottom three starters showed the rotation could be a weakness in this shortened season

Bill Shanks

Braves DFA Mike Foltynewicz after rough start against Tampa Bay

After a bad start in Tampa Bay, the Braves have DFA'd Mike Foltynewicz

Bill Shanks

What do the Braves do with Mike Foltynewicz?

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struggled again Monday, so can the Braves afford to wait to make a decision or do they do it now?

Bill Shanks