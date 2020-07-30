After a pretty horrible performance Tuesday in Tampa Bay when he struck out four times, Freddie Freeman went 4-5 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in to help lead the Braves to a 7-4 win in their home opener for the 2020 season.

Freeman's homer gave the Braves a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Rays then scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Braves starter Mike Soroka was chased from the game after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Darren O'Day relieved Soroka and allowed two straight singles to score two of Soroka's runners.

Atlanta bounced back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson had back-to-back doubles. Swanson then scored on a RBI-single by Ozzie Albies to tie the game at four.

Then Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a knock to center field to score Ender Inciarte.

Atlanta added two more in the seventh inning when Travis d'Arnaud had a sac fly to score Ozuna. Then Johan Camargo scored when Swanson reached on an error by second baseman Willy Adames.

After O'Day struggled, A.J. Minter, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon all pitched scoreless innings in relief. Melancon got his first save of the season.

Max Fried will pitch the finale with Tampa Bay on Thursday against Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Game time is 7:10 pm ET.

