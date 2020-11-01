The best interviews of 2020 on BravesCentral.com
Bill Shanks
David Justice on the 25th anniversary of the Braves winning the 1995 World Series
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos looks back on the 2020 season
Brian Snitker on March 17:
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/brian-snitker-interview-part-one
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/brian-snitker-interview-part-two
Mike Soroka on April 3:
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/mike-soroka-interview-part-one
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/mike-soroka-interview-part-two
Tyler Flowers on July 1:
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/tyler-flowers-interview-part-one
https://www.si.com/mlb/braves/news/tyler-flowers-on-following-baseballs-protocols
